Duggar was recalled from the Giants' alternate training site and is starting in center field and batting ninth Saturday night against the Diamondbacks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Duggar was recalled Saturday in a corresponding move to Austin Slater (groin) being placed on the 10-day injured list. Duggar appeared in eight games for the Giants while managing just two base hits in 19 at-bats. He'll figure to remain a part of the 28-man roster until Slater can return and split duties in center field with Mauricio Dubon until Slater returns.