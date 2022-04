Duggar went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Guardians.

Duggar knocked in Thairo Estrada in the sixth inning and then stole second. This was Duggar's second steal in as many games and his third theft in eight games this season. The outfielder has added four RBI, one run scored and three doubles, but he's slashing just .208/.259/.333 in 27 plate appearances while striking out 11 times.