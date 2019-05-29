Duggar went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 11-3 loss to the Marlins.

Duggar was also charged with an error to cap off a forgettable game overall. The 25-year-old has hit a rough patch, slashing a meager .179/.238/.256 over his last 10 contests. Duggar's struggles have resulted in a demotion to eighth in the order, even against righties, after he began the campaign as the team's leadoff hitter. What's even more troubling is that the speedy outfielder is just 1-for-5 on the basepaths despite holding down an everyday role. Duggar is barely providing enough value to warrant consideration in NL-only formats right now.

More News
Our Latest Stories