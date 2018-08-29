Duggar said that his shoulder popped out while diving back to second base in the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Duggar overran second base and was narrowly able to slide back in safely before eventually scoring the game-winning run. The outfielder felt his shoulder pop on the slide, but he said that it popped back into place when he rolled on his side. While it sounds like Duggar avoided serious injury, Gorkys Hernandez is expected to receive a scheduled start in his place Wednesday, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.