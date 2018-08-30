Giants' Steven Duggar: Surgery for shoulder recommended
The Giants clarified after Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks that Duggar, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list earlier in the day with a left shoulder injury, will likely require surgery to address the matter, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Duggar was diagnosed with a bruised left shoulder prior to being placed on the DL, but follow-up scans revealed that the outfielder is actually dealing with a sprained shoulder, with doctors recommending surgery rather than rest and rehab. While the latter treatment method would theoretically leave open the possibility for Duggar to return at some point in September, the non-contending Giants would almost certainly prefer to have the prized rookie undergo the season-ending procedure to ensure his shoulder isn't an issue heading into next spring. Duggar's expected absence for the final few weeks of the season should open up more playing time in center field for Gorkys Hernandez.
