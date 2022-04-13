Duggar went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 13-2 win over San Diego.

Duggar did his damage early with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and he singled home a run before stealing second in the second. The outfielder has appeared overmatched early with a .154 average and eight strikeouts in 13 at-bats, though he can chip in a stolen base every so often. He's started in four of the Giants' first five games, but Duggar could see his opportunities take a hit whenever LaMonte Wade (knee) is ready to return from the injured list.