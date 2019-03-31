Duggar went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in a 3-2 victory against the Padres on Saturday.

The 25-year-old started the three-run sixth inning for the Giants with a single. He also had a single in the fourth, recording two hits off Padres starter Nick Margevicius, who only allowed three hits. Duggar is 3-for-11 with one steal to begin the season.