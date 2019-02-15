Giants' Steven Duggar: Tabbed for top-two lineup spot
Duggar is expected to hit first or second for the Giants this season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The decision to give a key spot to Duggar says as much about the state of the Giants' lineup as it does about Duggar himself. The 25-year-old does have a theoretically interesting bat, with scouting reports showing potential for both contact and power, and he has the speed of a classic leadoff hitter. He didn't do much in his first taste of the big leagues last season, though hitting an uninspiring .255/.303/.390 in 41 games. That line was propped up by a .354 BABIP, so any skills growth could be offset by a regression in his batted-ball luck. Still, the extra at-bats that come with a leadoff role provide a small bump to Duggar's fantasy value.
