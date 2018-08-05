Duggar is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Duggar will be held out of the starting nine in the series finale with the Diamondbacks bringing southpaw Robbie Ray to the hill. With Duggar on the bench, Gorkys Hernandez shifts over to center field while Austin Slater picks up a start in left.

More News
Our Latest Stories