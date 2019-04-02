Giants' Steven Duggar: Tallies two hits
Duggar went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.
Duggar has started every game of the season so far, leading off in all but one contest. The 25-year-old's early .250/.318/.350 slash line doesn't look too different from his mediocre line last year. He does have a steal and two runs scored over those five games, highlighting where his fantasy value lies until his bat shows signs of improvement. The Giants traded for Blue Jays' center fielder Kevin Pillar on Tuesday, but the move shouldn't threaten Duggar's playing time, even if he is asked to move to a corner outfield spot defensively.
