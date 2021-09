Duggar went 3-for-5 with two triples, a double, three RBI and a run in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

The 27-year-old tripled and scored in the second inning, doubled in the fourth and hit a three-run triple in the fifth inning. Duggar has collected multiple hits for the second consecutive night. Since being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, he has collected 6 hits in 14 at-bats including three triples.