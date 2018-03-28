Duggar will begin the season with Triple-A Sacramento, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Duggar was expected to occupy the strong side of the center field platoon on Opening Day, but the Giants have apparently decided that the prospect could use some additional tuning in the minors. The Giants are slated to potentially face six left-handed starting pitchers in their first nine games, so that could certainly be a factor in Duggar's demotion, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. It's possible that he'll return to the majors after that stretch of time, but at this point there is no guarantee that that is the team's plan. Either way, it's probably safe to assume that Duggar will make his big-league debut at some point during the 2018 season.