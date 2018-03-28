Giants' Steven Duggar: To begin season at Triple-A
Duggar will begin the season with Triple-A Sacramento, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Duggar was expected to occupy the strong side of the center field platoon on Opening Day, but the Giants have apparently decided that the prospect could use some additional tuning in the minors. The Giants are slated to potentially face six left-handed starting pitchers in their first nine games, so that could certainly be a factor in Duggar's demotion, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. It's possible that he'll return to the majors after that stretch of time, but at this point there is no guarantee that that is the team's plan. Either way, it's probably safe to assume that Duggar will make his big-league debut at some point during the 2018 season.
More News
-
Giants' Steven Duggar: Roster spot still in flux•
-
Giants' Steven Duggar: Improves roster bid with home run•
-
Giants' Steven Duggar: On track to make big-league roster•
-
Giants' Steven Duggar: Contending for roster spot over spring training•
-
Giants' Steven Duggar: Could start against righties•
-
Giants' Steven Duggar: Seen as CF of future•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...