Giants' Steven Duggar: To undergo surgery
Duggar will undergo shoulder surgery within the next week, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Duggar decided that surgery was the best route after considering his options over the past couple days. The outfielder is expected to be ready for spring training as this carries about a five-month timetable.
