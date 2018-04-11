Okert was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.

The lefty will be available out of the bullpen Tuesday as he takes the roster spot of Johnny Cueto, who was placed on the DL with an ankle sprain. Okert started the year down at Triple-A and has made two appearances at Sacramento, notching six strikeouts over 2.1 scoreless innings. It could be a short stint for him, however, as the Giants need to add a starter to take Cueto's place in the rotation on Wednesday.