Giants' Steven Okert: Called up by Giants
Okert was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.
The lefty will be available out of the bullpen Tuesday as he takes the roster spot of Johnny Cueto, who was placed on the DL with an ankle sprain. Okert started the year down at Triple-A and has made two appearances at Sacramento, notching six strikeouts over 2.1 scoreless innings. It could be a short stint for him, however, as the Giants need to add a starter to take Cueto's place in the rotation on Wednesday.
More News
-
Giants' Steven Okert: Possible call-up Tuesday•
-
Giants' Steven Okert: Sent to Triple-A Sacramento•
-
Giants' Steven Okert: Making case for bullpen•
-
Giants' Steven Okert: Returning to big club•
-
Giants' Steven Okert: Sent down Saturday•
-
Giants' Steven Okert: Cracking under pressure of runners on base•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...