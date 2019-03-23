Okert was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Okert seemed to have a good shot at a bullpen role but will instead be cast off the 40-man roster entirely. As a left-hander with a respectable enough 4.28 ERA in 48.1 career big-league innings, there's a decent chance he won't pass through waivers unclaimed.

