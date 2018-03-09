Giants' Steven Okert: Making case for bullpen
Okert allowed one walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning in Thursday's spring win over Seattle.
Okert is on the outside looking in when it comes to the Giants' projected Opening Day bullpen. The southpaw has looked sharp in his first four spring appearances, but he will have to build off this momentum to overtake fellow lefty, Josh Osich, to earn one of the club's final bullpen jobs.
