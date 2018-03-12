Giants' Steven Okert: Sent to Triple-A Sacramento
Okert was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Okert had a disappointing 2017 season. The southpaw posted a 5.67 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 44 games (27 innings) and put together a poor 22:11 K:BB. Although he's shown improvement this spring, giving up just one run over 4.2 innings, he'll return to Triple-A Sacramento.
