Andrews (undisclosed) has struck out five over 3.2 scoreless no-hit innings over three appearances since beginning a rehab assignment with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate July 21.

The appearances in the ACL were Andrews' first of the season, as he's resided on Triple-A Sacramento's injured list throughout the campaign. The 26-year-old right-hander could be reassigned to another affiliate once activated, as he has yet to pitch above the Double-A level in his five professional seasons.