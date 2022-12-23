Rogers signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Giants on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Rogers will be reunited with his twin brother, Tyler, in the San Francisco bullpen. The left-hander finished with a 4.76 ERA over 64.1 innings between the Padres and Brewers in 2022, although that came with an excellent 84:19 K:BB ratio. Camilo Doval should still have a clear leg up for saves in the Giants' bullpen, but Rogers could enter the mix with Gabe Kapler often liking to play matchups.