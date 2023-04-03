site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Exits after fouling ball off leg
RotoWire Staff
Estrada was pulled from Monday's game versus the White Sox after fouling a ball off his left leg, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants were up big at the time, so this could be just them being extra cautious. Estrada had a home run, a stolen base and reached three times before exiting Monday.
