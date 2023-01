Estrada signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract from the Giants on Friday to avoid arbitration, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Estrada gets a big raise in his first year of arbitration eligibility as a Super Two qualifier. The 26-year-old played a bigger-than-expected role for the Giants in 2022, finishing with a .722 OPS, 14 home runs and 21 stolen bases. He's the favorite to be the team's Opening Day second baseman.