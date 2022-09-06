Estrada went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers.

Estrada extended his hitting streak to nine games with a fourth-inning solo shot. During that span, he's gone 11-for-30 (.367) with a homer, a double, four RBI and four runs scored. While the lack of counting stats is a downside, Estrada continues to serve as the Giants' primary second baseman and occasional shortstop and left fielder. He's slashing .264/.322/.410 with 12 homers, 17 steals, 53 RBI and 59 runs scored through 115 contests.