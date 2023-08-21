Estrada is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Philadelphia but expects to be available off the bench after scans on his injured right hand came back clean, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Estrada played all nine innings and reached base three times in the Giants' 4-3 triumph over Atlanta on Sunday, but he came away from the contest hurting after being hit in the hand by a pitch in the top of the ninth. Fortunately for Estrada and the Giants, the pitch hit him on the forearm rather than on the hamate bone of his wrist, so he's likely just dealing with bruising or soreness rather than a serious injury. He'll take a seat for Monday's series opener, but Estrada should have a good chance at stepping back into the starting nine Tuesday.