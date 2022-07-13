Estrada went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 13-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Estrada hit a solo shot in the third inning and a two-run blast in the seventh. He's popped three of his nine homers this year in his last three games. The 26-year-old infielder has added a .259/.311/.421 slash line with 36 RBI, 44 runs scored and 12 stolen bases through 75 contests. Estrada continues to be a steady presence in the lineup against southpaws, though he's sat against both right-handers the Giants have faced since he returned from the COVID-19 injured list.