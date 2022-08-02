Szapucki was traded from the Mets to the Giants on Tuesday along with J.D. Davis, Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour in exchange for Darin Ruf, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

A lefty who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019, Szapucki's 65.1 total innings this season are his highest mark in a pro season to date, so it's safe to say he does not have the durability to be a starter. At 26 years old and with a 3.38 ERA and 87 strikeouts at Triple-A, he could be ready to help the Giants' bullpen in short order.