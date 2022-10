Szapucki was placed on the 15-day injured list with a hip strain Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Szapucki dealt with hip tightness in late September but returned to the mound late last week. However, he's apparently been diagnosed with a strain that will force him to miss the final series of the regular season. The southpaw made 11 appearances (one start) between the Mets and Giants this year and posted a 7.20 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 15 innings.