Szapucki (hip) struck out two in a perfect inning Friday versus the Diamondbacks.
Szapucki hadn't pitched since Sept. 24 after exiting his last appearance with hip tightness. Friday marked his first clean outing this year, though his season-long numbers remain skewed by his lone appearance with the Mets in May in which he allowed nine runs in 1.1 innings versus the Giants. He has given up three runs in 11.2 innings across nine outings over two stints in the big leagues with the Giants since he was included in the Darin Ruf trade at the deadline.