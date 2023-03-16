Szapucki (arm) said Thursday he is planning to see a thoracic outlet specialist next week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

That's ominous news given the way thoracic outlet syndrome has altered many promising pitching careers. Szapucki has been experiencing nerve issues in his upper left arm for the last couple of weeks in Giants camp. The initial diagnosis was neuropathy, but it might prove to be a more severe issue.