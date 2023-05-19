Szapucki is undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome on his left shoulder Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Szapucki has been on the 60-day injured list since the start of the season because of his shoulder trouble, and the surgery will all but assuredly put an end to the season. The left-hander will have a chance to compete for a roster spot in 2024 if he's healthy.