Giants' Tim Federowicz: Dropped from 40-man roster
Federowicz was designated for assignment by the Giants on Monday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Federowicz was dropped from the 40-man roster to make room for Micah Johnson, who was recently claimed off waivers from the Reds. The 30-year-old backstop hit .231/.286/.692 in 13 at-bats last season. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine his landing spot for next season.
