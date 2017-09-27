Giants' Tim Federowicz: Homers off bench Tuesday
Federowicz entered Tuesday's blowout loss to the Diamondbacks in the fourth inning, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored.
Manager Bruce Bochy pulled his starters early in the game after the club fell into an 8-0 hole after just two innings, and Federowicz took advantage of the rare playing time for his second homer of the year. The 30-year-old has been used primarily as a pinch-hitter since joining the majors Sept. 1, so there isn't much to see here from a fantasy perspective.
