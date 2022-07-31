The Giants designated Myers for assignment Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The minor-league right-hander will cede his spot on the Giants' 40-man roster to infielder Dixon Machado, whom the San Francisco acquired from the Cubs on Sunday. After being traded himself from Cleveland to San Francisco earlier this month, Myers made two appearances for the Giants' Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento. He'll likely stick around with Sacramento if he goes unclaimed upon being exposed to waivers.