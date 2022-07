Myers was traded from the Guardians to the Giants on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Myers began the season at Triple-A Columbus but sputtered to a 6.00 ERA and 1.77 WHIP in 60 innings over 14 starts. He'll attempt to right the ship with his new organization, and he'll report to the Giants' Triple-A affiliate for now. Anthony DeSclafani (ankle) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Myers on the 40-man roster.