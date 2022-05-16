La Stella (Achilles) was activated from the injured list Monday and will serve as the designated hitter against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

La Stella underwent surgery on his right Achilles in October. The Giants expressed optimism during camp that he'd be ready to go by Opening Day, but he wound up missing over five weeks before returning for his season debut. He's ready to go after hitting .310 with a pair of homers in nine rehab games and should feature regularly against right-handers going forward.