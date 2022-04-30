La Stella (Achilles) ran the bases Saturday and could begin a rehab assignment next week, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

La Stella has been participating in baseball activities for several weeks, and he ramped up his running intensity this week. It's not yet clear what day his rehab assignment will begin, but it's possible the 33-year-old will be in the mix to make his season debut late next week or sometime next weekend.