La Stella (illness) has joined the team in Arizona but has yet to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

La Stella is back with the team after completing a brief rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento, and while his activation appears imminent at this point, he was not reinstated from the IL prior to Monday's contest. He stated before the game that he feels good and he's ready to contribute whenever called upon, per Shea.