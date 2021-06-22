La Stella (hamstring) joined Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
La Stella suffered a left hamstring strain in early May and the issue wound up being severe enough to land the infielder a trip to the 60-day IL. He's not eligible to be activated until July 2, so he'll have plenty of opportunities to get reps under his belt in Sacramento during the next 10 days. Upon his activation, the 32-year-old figures to see the majority of his time at second and third base, though it's not clear how the Giants will divide infield playing time among La Stella, Donovan Solano and Wilmer Flores while Evan Longoria continues to work his way back from a sprained shoulder.