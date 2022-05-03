La Stella (Achilles) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
La Stella underwent surgery on his right Achilles back in October and wasn't quite ready for game action at the start of the season. He'll likely need a fairly lengthy rehab assignment, though the Giants haven't specified a target date for his return.
