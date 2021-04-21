Stella went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Phillies.

La Stella had a sure double robbed by center fielder Mickey Moniak in the first inning but redeemed himself in the fifth with a high drive to right to bring the Giants within one run. The home run represented the first two RBI of the season for the 32-year-old. He's struggled to manufacture runs despite slashing .294/.368/.471 thus far.