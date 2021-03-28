La Stella exited Sunday's spring game against the Athletics at the end of the third inning due to an apparent leg injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

La Stella was hit by a pitch on the shin in the bottom of the third inning but remained in the game to run the bases. He appeared to be hindered while running the bases and was removed from the game at the end of the inning as a result. The exact nature and severity of the injury aren't known, and it's unclear whether La Stella will be available for Monday's Cactus League finale against Oakland.