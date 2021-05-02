La Stella was removed from Sunday's game against the Padres in the top of the fifth inning with an apparent lower-body injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

La Stella was examined by trainers earlier in Sunday's game after he appeared to jam his hand on a dive, but he pulled up while running home in the fifth inning and was removed from the game as a result. The exact nature and severity of La Stella's injuries aren't yet clear.