La Stella is doing well Wednesday and is expected to be ready for Opening Day on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

La Stella suffered a left knee contusion Sunday, but he appeared as a pinch hitter during Monday's spring game against Oakland. While the 32-year-old likely won't be in the starting lineup against left-hander Marco Gonzales on Thursday, manager Gabe Kapler is confident in La Stella's readiness to begin the regular season.