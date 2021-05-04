La Stella (hamstring) was placed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain Tuesday.
The move was reported as imminent Monday, so it's no surprise to see it go forward Tuesday. La Stella has struggled to a .235/.297/.353 line this season but was still an important part of the lineup against righties. Mauricio Dubon and Wilmer Flores could see increased at-bats until he returns.
