La Stella's rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento has been put on pause because of a jammed thumb, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

La Stella began the rehab stint with Sacramento on Tuesday. The club plans on having the thumb issue heal completely before he resumes playing in games, so he figures to be out of the River Cats' lineup for the next few days. The infielder is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list July 2, but it's not clear if the setback will push his activation back.