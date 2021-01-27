La Stella agreed to a contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The veteran infielder began 2020 with the Angels before being traded to the Athletics, and he'll head to the other side of the Bay Area for 2021. La Stella has a .289/.356/.471 slash line with 21 homers in 135 games over the past two seasons, and he should spend most of his time at second base or third base for San Francisco.