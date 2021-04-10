La Stella (back) is starting Saturday's game against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
La Stella wasn't in the starting lineup for the last three games due to back tightness, but he'll lead off against Colorado on Saturday. La Stella has gone 1-for-6 with a double and one walk to begin the season.
