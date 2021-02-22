La Stella is likely to serve as the Giants' leadoff man this season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Manager Gabe Kapler likes La Stella's ability to grind out at-bats, and it's hard to disagree with that assessment. He displayed remarkable plate discipline last season, with his walk rate (11.8 percent) coming in more than twice as high as his strikeout rate (5.3 percent), helping him to a .370 on-base percentage. The Giants' lineup probably won't be a powerhouse, and their run totals will be suppressed somewhat by their park, but the leadoff role would still provide a modest boost to La Stella's fantasy value.