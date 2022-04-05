La Stella (Achilles) is scheduled to start at second base in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Athletics and play 3-to-5 innings in the field, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Manager Gabe Kapler characterized La Stella's final appearance of the spring as one last test of the infielder's health ahead of Opening Day. La Stella has gone 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk and four RBI through his first two Cactus League games, so he would appear to be ready to go at the plate. So long as he escapes Tuesday's game without any setbacks in the field, La Stella should head into Opening Day as the Giants' primary second baseman.