La Stella (back) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
La Stella was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to back tightness but went hitless in one at-bat off the bench. He could be available to pinch hit once again Wednesday, but Donovan Solano will start at the keystone in his place.
