La Stella isn't starting Wednesday against the Mets, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
La Stella went 3-for-8 with a homer, four RBI and two runs over the last two games, but he'll get a breather with left-hander Thomas Szapucki on the mound Wednesday. Thairo Estrada will take over at the keystone and bat fifth Wednesday.
